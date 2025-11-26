Asian Tour returns to India with Bharath Classic

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (PTI) India's top golfers, led by Aman Raj and Yuvraj Sandhu, will look to either secure or save a card when the Asian Tour returns to India with the inaugural Bharath Classic, a new event on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour.

Winning the Bharath Classic will assure the champion Asian Tour playing privileges through 2026 and 2027 and open pathways to the highly lucrative International Series and the Liv Golf Tour.

Aman, the current leader on the IGPL Tour, will lead the home challenge at Kensville Golf Resort in what is the first Asian Tour event in India since the last one in March 2023.

Aman, a two-time winner in Jaipur and Kolkata, leads the challenge of the Top-4 from the IGPL Money List. He is followed by the long-hitting Pukhraj Singh Gill, winner of the IGPL Jamshedpur and Sachin Baisoya and teen prodigy Kartik Singh.

Another IGPL winner, Kapil Kumar, is also in the field.

Baisoya and Kartik have delivered consistent results but are still looking for their maiden IGPL wins.

"My aim is to top the IGPL Order of Merit and get to the Asian Tour Q-School, but I can short cut the route to Asian Tour by winning this week," said Aman after a practice round.

"The course is looking great, and the roughs are up, and the greens are rolling well. It will be a good challenge." The USD 500,000 event will also see Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond, a former Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, leading a strong international challenge, including American James Piot, the 2021 U.S. Amateur champion, who played in the LIV Golf League in 2022 and 2023.

Ekpharit Wu from Thailand, who won the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open two weeks ago for his first Asian Tour title, Korean Wooyoung Cho, who has posted two top-10’s on the Asian Tour this year, will also in fray.

"It’s good to play an Asian Tour event in India after a long time and I hope to more tournaments are added to the schedule. This gives our boys a big chance," said Ajeetesh, a one-time Asian Tour winner.

Yuvraj, who has won five times this season on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), is also hoping to keep his Asian Tour card as the season comes towards the end.

"Playing an Asian Tour event at home is always a big thing and this being our home it is good,” said Yuvraj, who has been prolific on the Indian Tour this season with five wins.

Among others, IGPL star Yashas Chandra of Mysore, Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy will be hoping to hit it big early in their career.

Among others in fray, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Arjun Prasad, also winners in India, will also feature in the half-a-million-dollar event.

Olympians Udayan Mane and SSP Chawrasia, are also in the field, as are a host of Asian Tour winners like Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa and former Indian Open champion C Muniyappa will also tee up this week.

Other notable names include Nitithorn Thippong, former Hero Indian Open winner, Siddikur Rehman of Bangladesh, Steve Lewton of England, Austen Truslow, Justin Quiban, Korean Bio Kim, Kosuke Hamamoto of Thailand. PTI ATK AH AH