Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing C'ship: India confirm 22 medals with 7 in finals

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 3 (PTI) Brijesh Tamta and Aryan alongside five other boxers entered the finals as Indian pugilists assured themselves 22 medals in various categories at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 here on Friday.

In the 22 medals, 12 have been assured by women at the prestigious tournament.

Beginning the proceedings for India, Brijesh defeated Mongolia's Taalaibek Iasur in the 48kg category with a convincing 5-0 scoreline. Following the similar suit, Rahul Kundu (75kg) and Aryan (92kg) outclassed China's Kanjiebayi Ersi and Kyrgyzstan's Alybaev Tynystan with identical unanimous decisions.

Sagar Jakhar (60kg), on the other hand, forced a referee to stop the contest (RSC win) in the final round over Kyrgyzstan's Sadirov Dilerbek.

Another Aryan (51kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) and Priyanshu (71kg) further extended India's winning run with split decision verdicts.

Sumit (67kg) and Sahil (80kg) signed off with bronze medals after going down 0-5 against Kazakhstan's Sabyrkhan Torekhan and Kyrgyzstan's Zakirov Mukhammadaziz.

On Thursday night, Dhruv Singh (80kg), Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) made their way into the last-4 stage of the U-22 category.

On Saturday, Olympic-bound Preeti (54kg) and reigning youth world champion Vishvanath Suresh (48kg) will lead the charge for India in the U-22 semi-finals along with 17 other boxers.

Muskan (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81kg) have received byes in their respective U-22 semi-final bouts.

The tournament has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, including strong boxing nations such as China, India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on Monday and Tuesday respectively. PTI KHS SSC SSC