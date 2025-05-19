ASIP announces policy advocacy initiative for sports startups in India

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) has announced policy advocacy initiative for sports startups in India, with IMT Ghaziabad as knowledge partner.

The ASIP is advancing its policy advocacy efforts to address critical gaps in India's sports startup ecosystem.

Recognising the pivotal role of startups in driving innovation and growth, ASIP said in a press release that it is developing a comprehensive policy framework to support entrepreneurship, investment, and scalability in this sector.

The initiative, developed following discussions at the inaugural ASIP board meeting on May 3, will be supported by Institute of Management & Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad, which will serve as the official knowledge partner, ASIP said in the release.

The project will be led by Kanishka Pandey, ASIP board member and head of the centre for sports research at IMT Ghaziabad, ensuring research-driven insights and policy recommendations that will shape the future of sports startups in India. PTI AH ATK