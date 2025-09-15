ASIP constitutes advisory board

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has been made chairman of the advisory board for the Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) that also includes world championship medallist long jumper Anju Bobby George.

The formation of an advisory board was approved at AIPS' second management board meeting held on Sunday.

This new body will "chart strategies and out-of-the-box policies" to further ASIP's mission of uniting every professional in India's sports ecosystem.

As per a press release issued by the AIPS, the advisory board will formulate high-level strategic roadmaps and pioneering policies", provide guidance on stakeholder alignment, governance and commercial growth, and serve as a sounding board for innovative programmes, research initiatives and cross-sector partnerships.

While Batra is a veteran sports administrator, Anju Bobby is currently serving as senior vice president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

AIPS founder and president Shaji Prabhakaran said, "These luminaries joining our advisory board reflect ASIP's commitment to uniting every sports professional on one platform and echo the confidence of our 1,400+ members.

"With these distinguished leaders by our side, ASIP will emerge as a trailblazer, delivering real value, addressing critical policy gaps, and empowering sports professionals to contribute in a bigger way." Prabhakaran is a also a former secretary general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and has been associated with the sport in various capacities for many years.

ASIP Advisory Board Members: Narinder Batra (Chairperson), Anju Bobby George, Lloyd Mathias, Molina Asthana, Himanshu Gautam. PTI AH AH APA APA