Assam beat Bihar 2-1 in Senior Women National hockey championship

Panchkula, Mar 3 (PTI) Assam defeated Bihar 2-1 in a Division B match of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at the Tau Devi Lal stadium here on Monday.

After a tightly contested first quarter, Assam broke the deadlock right before half-time with captain Munmuni Das (29th minute) successfully converting a penalty corner and then Khushboo Prajapati (59th) converted another set piece to double their lead.

Bihar scored a consolation goal in the 60th minute through Nusrat Khatoon.

In a Division C match on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh recorded a 4-2 win against Jammu and Kashmir.

Revathi Thalari (3th, 17th) scored a brace for her side while Harathi Lomada (36th) and Madugula Bhavani (45th) also contributed with the goals for Andhra Pradesh. Rajni (10th) and Anju Kumari (57th) were the scorers for Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last Division C match on Sunday, Puducherry enjoyed a dominant 6-1 win over Arunachal in Pool B.

Jayaprtha S (13th, 39th, 41st) scored a hat-trick for Puducherry while B Deepika (4th, 22nd) and S Subasri (40th) also found the net for the winners. Hema Navait (5th) was the lone goal getter for Arunachal. PTI SSC SSC AH AH