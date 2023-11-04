Assam CM felicitates member of women's cricket team

Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) Member of the Indian women’s cricket team Uma Chetry was on Saturday felicitated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to her.

Chetry is the first cricketer from the northeast to make it to the Indian senior cricket team.

Sarma felicitated her during a ceremony at the Lok Sewa Bhawan, the state secretariat, in the presence of Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa and other officials.

The 21-year old, hailing from Golaghat district, was also a part of the Indian women’s cricket team that won the gold medal in the Asian Games in China.

"We are really proud of Uma Chetry and her achievements. Glad to give her a small contribution from our government today. Wishing her a bright and successful career ahead," Sarma said on X. PTI DG RBT