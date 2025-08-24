Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Haryana march into semifinals

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Haryana booked their places in the semifinals of the 64th Subroto Cup football tournament (junior girls U-17) on Sunday.

Betkuchi High School, Assam delivered a stunning performance to storm into the semi-finals with a resounding 6-0 victory over St. Xavier's Higher Secondary School, Goa.

Milina Brahma's brilliance stood out as she netted three goals (4’, 16’, 21’) and was supported by strikes from Mari Meeh (7’, 30') and Minakshi Bhuyan (42’).

In a hard-fought contest, Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Higher Secondary School, Kerala edged out Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya 1-0.

The decisive goal came from Sreya MS in the 60+3' minute, guiding Kerala into the semi-finals.

Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal, dominated their clash against Upgraded High School, Bihar, with a commanding 5-0 win. Goals from Santana Oraon (28’), Neha Baroi (35'), Diya Biswas (16',55'), Kabita Choudhary (30+2') struck to seal an emphatic victory for West Bengal.

In the last quarter-final, PM Shri GGSSS Mangali, Haryana, overcame Krida Prabodhini, Maharashtra, 3-1.

Sandhya opened the scoring in the 12th minute, followed by Ruchi's brace (20’, 44’).

Though Sharvari pulled one back for Maharashtra in the 31st minute, Haryana held on to book their semifinal spot.