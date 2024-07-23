Assam sends 'gamosas', heartfelt messages and cheers to boxer Lovlina ahead of Paris Olympics

Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) Best wishes in the form of Assamese 'gamosas' (scarves or towels), chocolates, and heartfelt messages are being sent to boxer Lovlina Borgohain from her home state Assam as she prepares to secure her second Olympic medal at the Paris Games.

During a heartfelt ceremony here on Tuesday, well-wishers from budding players to senior sportspersons filled a large board with messages for Lovlina, while her sister's mother-in-law meticulously packed a gamosa and chocolates, handing them to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary general Hemanta Kalita.

"With these gifts, please convey my blessings to Lovlina. We have full faith that she will make us proud again," the 60-year-old woman said, her face beaming with pride and emotion.

Kalita, who will leave for Paris next week, gently explained that the chocolates could melt and stain the gamosa, leading the woman to reluctantly retract the chocolate bars.

"This shows the depth of our affection for her. We are confident she will surpass her previous achievements," remarked Lovlina's sister Lima, participating alongside her mother-in-law and son in the signature campaign.

"Our entire family calls upon every Indian to pray for Lovlina's success, so she can bring greater glory to our nation," she added.

Present at the event, Assam Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa expressed solidarity from the entire state in wishing Lovlina success.

"The entire state of Assam stands united in wishing her the very best. May she continue to make us proud and bring honor to our nation," Garlosa affirmed.

Kalita voiced his optimism about Lovlina clinching the gold this time.

"For the past six to seven years, even before the Tokyo Olympics, she has dedicated herself tirelessly. She is in her comfort zone in the 45 kg category, and I am confident she will win the gold this time," he asserted.

Kalita, also serving as the secretary of Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA), noted that Lovlina has already settled into the Games Village and is in excellent form.

Assessing the overall expectations for Indian boxers at the Olympics, he predicted, "Of the six participants, we anticipate securing three medals – two in women's events and one in men's. Even if we miss out on three medals, we are assured of returning with at least two." Accompanying him to Paris will be a 'good luck gamosa' signed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for Lovlina, the sole participant from Assam in the Paris Olympics.

Lovlina, the second boxer from Assam to compete in the Olympics after Shiva Thapa, who represented India in the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, made history in Tokyo by becoming the first Assamese to claim an Olympic medal, a bronze.

Should she secure another medal, Lovlina would be the first Indian boxer to achieve back-to-back Olympic medals and the third Indian athlete, following wrestler Sushil Kumar (2008 & 2012) and shuttler PV Sindhu (2016 & 2020), to win consecutive individual medals in the post-independence era.