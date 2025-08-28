Assam's Betkuchi High School wins Subroto Cup junior girls' title

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Betkuchi High School, Assam, beat Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal, 3-1 to claim junior girls' title of the 64th Subroto Cup here on Thursday.

Milina Brahma (24th), Sayasree Sangma (12th), Mari Mech (29th) scored for the Assam team, while Neha Baroi (21st) struck the lone goal for the West Bengal side.

The winners received Rs 5,00,000 while the runners-up pocketed Rs 3,00,000.

Action will now shift to Bengaluru for the Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) tournament, scheduled from September 2 to 11. PTI PDS PDS BS BS