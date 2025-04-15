Association for Sports Industry Professionals announces its Board members under Shaji

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) on Tuesday announced the formation of its founding management board with former All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran as its president.

Neeraj Jha will be the Honorary Secretary General and Goa Football Association President Caitano Jose Fernandes will be one of the Board members of the organisation founded this year by Prabhakaran who was earlier Football Delhi president also.

The tenure of the Board members will be two years. The Board's first meeting is scheduled for May 3.

"Comprising 15 distinguished professionals from diverse sectors of the sports ecosystem, the ASIP Management Board reflects a rich blend of expertise, strategic insight, and a shared passion for advancing the sports industry," a release said.

"ASIP's mission is to unite and support sports industry professionals by providing resources, opportunities, and advocacy for the industry's interests. The organisation strives to enhance the professional growth of its members and contribute to the development of the sports industry at large." ASIP operates under the Khel India Sports Foundation (KISF), a not-for-profit organisation with the mission to promote sports at the grassroots level and empower women in sports.