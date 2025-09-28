At 24, Harsh Vardhan becomes youngest president of Bihar Cricket Association

Patna, Sep (PTI) Harsh Vardhan, 24, on Sunday became the youngest president in Bihar Cricket Association's history.

The elections were conducted and declared under the supervision of M. Modassir (IAS Retired), who served as the Electoral Officer.

"Being the youngest President of the Bihar Cricket Association comes with both pride and a sense of duty. I represent the new generation of cricket administrators. Together with my team, we will work tirelessly to take Bihar cricket to the next level," said newly elected president in a statement.

Harsh Vardhan is the son of former BCA president Rakesh Tiwary.

Priya Kumari will assume the role of vice-president while Ziaul Arefin will serve as the secretary. Abhishek Nandan has been elected as the Treasurer and Rohit Kumar takes charge as the joint secretary.

All other office bearers were also elected unopposed as the results were announced on Sunday.

"Our collective priority will be to strengthen cricket at the grassroots level, build robust infrastructure, and create more opportunities for young and aspiring cricketers across the state. Together, we are committed to taking Bihar cricket to new heights," BCA said in a statement. PTI BS UNG