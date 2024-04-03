At 96, oldest runner Dattatreya takes on new challenge

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) Age is just a number for 96-year-old NS Dattatreya who will be participating in the 'TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024' as the meet's oldest runner.

Advertisment

Dattatreya is an avid distance-runner and had previously participated in this Gold Label race scheduled to be held on April 28.

Having begun his distance running journey in January 2019, the nonagenarian has taken part in dozens of marathons and walkathons.

"After I ran my first marathon, I knew this was something I wanted to continue doing. It started with just wanting to keep fit and soon it turned into a lifestyle," he said.

Advertisment

"There's no point in having a lot of money if you aren't able to enjoy it," he added, underlining the need to pay attention to one's health and lifestyle.

"The first thing a friend asks you when they meet you is about your health and not the money you have." In an age where the virtual world is slowly taking over, Dattatreya believes it is important to indulge in some form of physical activity, so as to not become a burden on one's family.

His day begins at 5.30am with a bit of warm-ups followed by cycling for about an hour.

Advertisment

In the evening, he is on his treadmill, joined by his son Murali after getting home from his work.

"I used to play football when I was much younger. Now I run. I have always ensured that I maintained a healthy lifestyle.

"I believe there are two things that parents can give their children -- quality education and preventing themselves from becoming a burden on their family by taking care of their health through physical exercise of some form or the other." Dattatreya has been a part of this event for the past few years and loves every bit of it. PTI TAP AH AH