At least 17,000 security personnel to be deployed for Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Lahore, Jan 22 (PTI) At least 17,000 security personnel would be deployed for the ICC Champions Trophy matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 19.

According to sources, the Punjab government has started preparations to provide security round the clock for the participating teams, covering the team hotel as well as the match venues in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

“The Punjab government will deploy some 12,500 officers and other security personnel for the matches and for the teams,” an official said.

He added that 7,600 police and security personnel including special commandos will be on duty for matches in Lahore, while 4,500 officers, including 411 from the Special Branch, will oversee security in Rawalpindi.

The official said that snipers and aerial monitoring will be carried out during the tournament with support from the Army if required.

He said the paramilitary Rangers personnel would be on active duty with the police.

In Karachi, a spokesperson for the Sindh police said that the commissioner had already held meetings to oversee security arrangements for the matches at the National Stadium.

“Plans are being drawn up and at least 5000 or more security personnel including units of the Sindh police would be deployed for the matches, on routes and at team hotels.” Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup in 2023 but staged only four games with all the other matches held in Sri Lanka after India refused to send its team to Pakistan which they have also done for the Champions Trophy.

This time the PCB will be hosting a minimum of 11 Champions Trophy matches and perhaps even the final and before that it will host New Zealand and South Africa in a short tri-series in Lahore and Karachi. India will their games in Dubai.

Karachi will not only host the opening match of the Champions Trophy on February 19 but also two games of the tri-series on February 12 and 14. PTI COR BS BS