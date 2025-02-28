Atal, Omarzai guide Afghanistan to competitive 273 all out against Australia

Lahore: Sediqullah Atal hit 85 off 95 balls, while Azmatullah Omarzai (67 off 63) played a fine cameo in the middle-order to steer Afghanistan to a competitive 273 all out against Australia in a crucial Group B Champions Trophy match here on Friday.

Electing to bat, Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz early before last-match centurion Ibrahim Zadran (22) and Atal steadied the ship with a 69-run stand for the second wicket.

Omarzai then held the fort in the middle overs with a gutsy half-century to give Afghanistan bowlers a score to defend.

For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis (3/47) picked up three wickets, including two in the last over, while Spencer Johnson (2/49) and leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2/48) took two wickets apiece.

It's a must-win match for both the teams to qualify for the semifinal.

After their five-wicket win over England, Australia were forced to split points with South Africa as their last contest was washed out, while Afghanistan knocked England out of the tournament with a stunning eight-run victory in their last game.

South Africa are currently atop the table in Group B with three points from two games, followed by Australia on same points but with an inferior net run-rate. Afghanistan are still in semifinal contention at third place with two points from two matches.

England, who are out of semifinal reckoning, will play their last group match against South Africa in Karachi on Saturday.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 273 all out in 50 overs (Sediqullah Atal 85, Azmatullah Omarzai 67; Ben Dwarshuis 3/47, Spencer Johnson 2/49, Adam Zampa 2/48).