Athapaththu to miss final phase of WPL for national duty

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Sri Lankan batter Chamari Athapaththu will miss the final phase of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after being appointed as the captain of the national team for the white-ball series against New Zealand beginning on March 4. Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, "Athapaththu will be available for UP Warriorz until February 26." Athapaththu’s absence comes as a blow for UPW, who are already without their injured captain, Alyssa Healy.

UPW, who did not include Athapaththu in their opening match against Gujarat Giants, will play four more matches before February 26, ahead of the final phase of the tournament, which will feature three home games in Lucknow.

On Monday, Athapaththu was named the captain of Sri Lanka's 16-member squad, which will depart for New Zealand on February 22.

Amelia Kerr, the only New Zealand player in the WPL this season, will, however, play the entire tournament. The Kiwi all-rounder also participated in the previous edition of the WPL, skipping her national team’s bilateral T20Is against England.

In the previous season, England’s captain Heather Knight (RCB) and Lauren Bell (UPW) had missed the WPL due to national duty, as the series clashed with a T20 series in New Zealand. PTI ATK BS BS