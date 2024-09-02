Athlead Goa Challengers pip U Mumba TT 8-7

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Defending champions Athlead Goa Challengers inched closer to the semifinals with a narrow 8-7 win against U Mumba TT in a closely-contested Ultimate Table Tennis tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Athlead Goa Challengers are now at the third spot on the league table with 37 points while U Mumba TT are placed fourth with 36 points.

In the first men's singles, Aruna Quadri edged out Harmeet Desai 2-1 (11-7, 4-11, 11-10) in a tight contest to hand U Mumba TT the early advantage.

Maria Xiao, who was later adjudged the Foreign Player of the Match, bolstered the lead for U Mumba TT with a 2-1 (9-11,11- 10-11, 11-9) win in the first women's singles against Yangzi Liu, who has now lost three matches on the trot this season.

Yangzi Liu made amends when she joined Harmeet Desai to beat the U Mumba TT pair of Maria Xiao and Manav Thakkar 2-1 (11-6, 10-11, 11-7) in the mixed doubles match to reduce the deficit for Athlead Goa Challengers.

Mihai Bobocica came up with an impressive performance to beat the talented Manav Thakkar 2-1 (11-6, 11-8, 7-11) as Athlead Goa Challengers drew level at six points each.

Yashaswini Ghorpade, who was deservingly adjudged the Indian Player of the Tie, sealed the tie in favour of the defending champions with a 2-1 (11-8, 11-10, 10-11) victory against Sutirtha Mukherjee.

On Tuesday, former champions Chennai Lions will lock horns with Puneri. PTI AH AH PDS PDS