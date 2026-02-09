Athlete welfare education, mental health, anti-doping priority areas of National Olympic Academy

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Athlete welfare education, covering mental health, anti-doping safeguards and transition beyond competitive careers, would be the priority areas of the re-launched National Olympic Academy, the Indian Olympic Association said on Monday.

A delegation from the International Olympic Academy, led by its director Makis Asimakopoulos and head of NOAS/NOCs Relations Alexandra Karaiskou held a meeting with Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha here.

Earlier on January 9, the Indian Olympic Association announced the "formal reactivation" of a National Olympic Academy (NOA) in Ahmedabad with Usha leading the facility's management.

While the NOA has existed since 2018, it's operations were stalled due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Olympic Academy, set up in 1961 and housed in ancient Olympia in Greece, is the only institution in the world promoting Olympic education and studies. It has a network of National Olympic Academies in various countries, including the one in India.

Monday's meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both institutions to strengthening Olympic Education in India and to further integrating National Olympic Academy within the global Olympic education framework, the IOA said in a release.

"Discussions focused on the development of structured Olympic Education programmes with clearly defined outcomes, educator capacity-building, youth engagement and international knowledge exchange.

"The delegation also welcomed the appointment of Olympians Dr. PT Usha as Chairperson and Mr. Gagan Narang as Director of the National Olympic Academy of India, highlighting the importance of athlete leadership in advancing credible, inclusive and athlete-centred Olympic education initiatives." Particular emphasis was placed on the role of the National Olympic Academy as the central intellectual and educational institution, supporting good governance, ethical leadership and sustainable sport development in line with the long-term priorities of the Olympic Movement.

"Athlete welfare education, covering mental health, safeguarding, anti-doping and transition beyond competitive careers, was identified as a priority area, alongside the meaningful involvement of athletes in educational programmes and governance processes.

"Youth engagement and leadership development were recognised as key pillars for ensuring the long-term relevance and sustainability of the Olympic Movement in India." Usha underlined the importance of education in promoting integrity, inclusion and sustainability in sport, and reaffirmed the IOA's commitment to strengthening governance, safeguarding athletes' welfare and developing future leaders through the National Olympic Academy.

"The meeting also highlighted the importance of preserving and documenting India's Olympic history and sporting heritage, while ensuring diversity and representation across regions, genders and sporting disciplines." The International Olympic Academy reaffirmed its readiness to support the National Olympic Academy through institutional exchanges, joint programmes and participation in international sessions.