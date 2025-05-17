Athletes must compete in at least two events to be eligible for Interstate C'ships in Aug: AFI

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Athletes will have to compete in at least two competitions if they are to participate in the Interstate Championships, scheduled to be held in August in Chennai, the national federation said on Saturday.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also said that only competitions held on or after May 1 will be considered valid for entry into the 64th edition of the Interstate Championships to be held from August 20 to 24.

"Athletes must have participated in at least two prior competitions, which may include, State/UT-Level Meets: Provided these are conducted via an online entry system and supported by an approved TSR system; Indian Open Meets or Indian Grand Prix (IGP) Events; or Overseas Competitions: Provided prior approval has been obtained from the AFI," according to a circular issued by the AFI.

As an alternate criteria, the AFI said in the absence of state-level meets, athletes are required to participate in at least two prior competitions, which can include either Indian Open Meets or IGP Meets, if they wish to participate in the Interstate Championships.

"Those athletes who participate in all the meets (Senior Federation Cup, Indian Open Meets, IGPs, Senior Interstate Athletics Championships) may be considered for entry in the forthcoming Open Athletics Championships (scheduled in Ranchi from September 27-30)," the circular said.

The Interstate Championships will be the last national event for those looking to qualify for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.