Athletes train their legs and lungs for Gulmarg ahead of Khelo India Winter Games' 2nd leg

Gulmarg, Feb 17 (PTI) The picturesque winter wonderland of Gulmarg will be buzzing with sporting action when the second leg of the Khelo India Winter Games, brings together around 400 athletes from across the country from February 23 to 26.

Four medal events -- ski mountaineering, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross-country), and snowboarding -- will see competitors from places like Ambala, Hyderabad, Indore, Pune, and Madhya Pradesh testing their skills nearly 8,700 feet above sea level, taking on the challenges of the altitude head-on.

The first leg of the event was held in Leh last month.

Describing the challenges of the upper slopes near Kongdoori, ski exponent from Jammu, Ankush Bazala says competing at such high altitude tests the nerves, patience, and physical endurance of athletes.

"You don't just train your legs here; you train your lungs, your nerves, your patience. Gulmarg pushes you to be better," says Bazala.

Kanika Shan, also from Jammu, says the exposure of athletes to the icy slopes here has transformed the landscape of winter sports in the country.

"This platform (has) changed winter sports (in the country)," she says.

"Before Khelo India, you felt invisible. Now you feel recognised," adds Shan, as she practices edge-control drills and studies footage on her phone, examining her body position frame by frame.

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Khelo India Winter Games as a "symbol of a new sporting confidence," evident in the rapid strides athletes from 36 states and Union Territories are making thanks to the platform.

Describing his experience after arriving from Pune in Maharashtra, Hrishi Gulhane says, "For me, it's an altitude shock." "The first two days, your chest feels tight. But once you get used to it, it sharpens you. Racing here is like racing on a blade," he says.

Atul Vaid from Indore refers to Gulmarg as "India's answer to the Alps".

"The terrain is technical, the snow shifts, and you can't relax for even a second,” he says. "That's what makes winning here significant." Yashwant Reddy from Hyderabad, a skydiver learning to ski, says navigating the slopes is even more challenging than jumping from planes. "Jumping from planes is easier...here, gravity is constant and you have to respect the slope." Muhammad Sinan, who has travelled from Kerala, describes the experience as transformative.

"We don't grow up with snow. But here, you feel part of something bigger -- athletes from every corner of India sharing the same slope." Saurabh Sahu from Madhya Pradesh believes the games have raised the standard of winter sports across the country.

"The athletes train year-round now. There's accountability. There's pride," he says.

As the competition day approaches, Gulmarg is rapidly transforming into a sporting hub, with the echoes of skis gliding on the slopes taking centre stage.

Once known primarily as a tourist destination, the town will, for four days, become the national centre for winter sports. PTI AM PM AM PM PM