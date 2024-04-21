Atwal 29th, Thomas Bjorn leads in Champions Tour

Irving (US), Apr 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal was placed tied 29th after playing just one round as play was suspended in the second round of the Invited Celebrity Classic on the Champions Tour (for Seniors) here.

Atwal started on the 10th and had a fine start with five birdies in the first six holes, but then cooled off with three bogeys on the 16th, first and eighth for a 2-under 69 on the Par-71 Las Colinas Country Club course.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn, who was runner-up in his only Champions Tour start this season at Trophee Hassan II in Morocco, birdied the 18th to lead the field with 7-under 64.

The 53-year-old Denmark native was one ahead of four players, Jerry Kelly, Y E Yang, Paul Broadhurst and Dennis Clark, who all shot 6-under 65 each. PTI Cor AH AH