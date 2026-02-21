Atwal backs PGTI’s '72- The League', calls it a boost for Indian golf

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Veteran Indian golfer Arjun Atwal on Saturday welcomed the launch of "72- The League", the flagship event of the Professional Golf Tour of India, terming it a progressive step for the sport in the country.

The League, launched by the PGTI in partnership with Game of Life Sports, will be staged across three prominent venues -- Classic Golf and Country Club, Jaypee Greens and Qutab Golf Course -- and will feature a fast-paced match-play team format.

The league will kick off on Tuesday at the ITC Classic course.

"I think it'll be really great for Indian golf because, one, it's a completely different format. I mentioned this to someone else that it's match play, and we don't really play much match play in India here. And it's a team format," Atwal, the former PGA Tour winner, told PTI Video ahead of the opening ceremony.

"So people who don't even know about golf, but they know about cricket as a team sport, they can see that golf can be played either way. And I think it's a brilliant idea to market our game in our country, even to the grassroots levels. why not? You can play match play, team golf.

"You can play individual golf. So there's so many different options. I think it's going to be a really successful story." The 52-year-old Atwal, who serves as brand ambassador for the new franchise-based competition, felt the league's format would enhance fan engagement and player visibility.

"I think people are going to get to know these players a little bit better, because they're going to be exposed, they're going to play a team sport right now. And it's going to be very fast matches. It's not like typical golf where you have to wait four hours, then three days and four days to see a winner.

"Here they're going to be matches decided that day, matches decided in 18 holes. So they're going to have points going up and down. So I think it's going to be really exciting and all these players are going to get popular for that." he said.

Atwal, the first Indian-born golfer to win on the PGA Tour claiming the 2010 Wyndham Championship, said Indian golf has made steady progress but stressed on the need for players to make a stronger impact overseas.

"I think it's really improved, in a general sense where golf has grown, the money has grown financially, but I would like to see more of these youngsters get more success outside of India as well.

"I think this will really help, because they're going to feel more pressure playing for so much money. One, they're playing in a condensed two week period. And I think this will be really good for everybody." Gurugram's Kartik Singh became the youngest buy at 16-years-and-one-month when he was picked up by Mumbai Aces for Rs 14.40 lakh at the auctions on Monday.

Referring to Karthik, who turned professional with the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) last September, Atwal backed early transitions to the pro circuit if players are ready.

"He's an anomaly, I think, because he's turned pro at a young age. I don't think there's so many guys turning pro at that age, but I think it's good for any age. I don't really think, junior golf is junior golf, professional golf is professional golf.

"So if there are youngsters that are good enough to turn pro, why not? If it's going to be a career in golf, then they might as well turn pro young and, and go ahead and go get it," he said.

Speaking about his own career, Atwal said he has been splitting time between limited appearances on the senior tour in the United States and family commitments.

"I've been playing a little bit on the senior tour in America. Not that much, but I've been more involved being a dad with my sons. They're into basketball.

"One is in college, one is in school. So I'll play a little bit more this year when I go back in April...so yeah, I'm more of a dad right now.” PTI SR ATK SSC SSC