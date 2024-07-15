Atwal finishes 67th in US

Firestone (USA), Jul 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal shot 7-over 77 on the final day to finish T-67 at the Kaulig Companies Championship, one of the Majors on the Senior Champions Tour in the United States.

Atwal had rounds of 74-71-73-77 as Ernie Els won his first Senior Major on the Champions.

Atwal made a terrible start from the 10th on a challenging final day. He had five bogeys and a double on his first nine and then had all pars in the rest of the nine holes at the Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron, Ohio.

Els, a winner of 19 PGA TOUR titles, including two U.S. Opens and two Open Championships, is enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame. But what was missing in his list was a Senior Major.

Els, who turns 55 in October, never had won a major championship among the over-50 golfers. He did that this week.

He had a bogey at the par-5 16th hole and then two strong closing pars. Els shot 2-under 68 on Sunday to finish at 10-under 270, edging YE Yang by a shot.

The victory was Els' sixth on PGA TOUR Champions. He became the first player to get to three victories this season. The win took him to No. 1 in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings.