Atwal lying third at Senior Open, Jeev T-52

Carnoustie (Scotland), Jul 28 (PTI) Three-time DP World Tour winner Indian golfer Arjun Atwal shot a 5-under 67 in the third round to jump into the third place at the Senior Open here.

Atwal, who had a sedate opening with a 3-over 75 on the first day bounced back on the second with a 4-under 68 that included seven birdies against one bogey and one double bogey.

On the third day, Atwal’s upward progress continued with a round of 67 that had seven birdies against two bogeys which took him to six under par for 54 holes.

Among other Indians, Jeev Milkha Singh (73-76-76) was T-52, while Jyoti Randhawa (76-80) missed the cut. Daniel Chopra (74-77-80) was T-72nd.

No Indian has won a Senior event let alone a Major. Atwal is also the only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour, back in 2010.

Atwal is two shots behind leader KJ Choi of south Korea (69-69-70) at 8-under and Australian Richard Green (69-72-68) was second at 7-under.

Choi was threatening to run away after opening a comprehensive six-stroke lead after 14 holes, but back-to-back double bogeys at the 15th and 16th blew Europe’s only Senior Major Championship wide open with 18 holes to play.

Green, who has finished inside the top three in two Senior Majors in 2024, has a good record at Carnoustie after securing a tie for fourth at The Open in 2007 and will go in search of adding a maiden Major to his record after a four under 68 on day three.

Atwal is two clear of Englishman Paul Broadhurst, who is lying fourth on four under.