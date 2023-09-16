Atwal misses cut in first event of new season on PGA TOUR

Napa (US), Sep 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal found the going tough, carding a 74 following a first-round 77 to miss the cut at the season-opening Fortinet Championship on the PGA tour here.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala, who finished 31st in the FedEx Cup standings last season and missed the Tour Championships by a whisker, has opened the new season in a spectacular manner.

With a stunning 64 following up on his first round 68, Theegala looking for his maiden success on the PGA TOUR, is now the joint leader with Korea’s KH Kim (65-67) at 12-under.

Kim, who will turn 25 on Sunday and hopes to get the win to make it a perfect birthday at Silverado Resort’s North Course.

Another Asian, Sangmoon Bae of Korea, a two-time PGA TOUR winner, was third with 67-66 -- one shot behind the leading duo in the first of seven re-imagined PGA TOUR Fall events.

Justin Thomas shot 5-under 67 after first round 69 and it left him four strokes off the pace.