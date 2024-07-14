Atwal slips to tied-59th in Kaulig Championship

Akron (Ohio, USA), Jul 14 (PTI) Arjun Atwal slipped in the third round of the Kaulig Championships on the Champions Tour for Over 50s here at the Firefox Country Club.

The Indian veteran, who had rounds of 74-71 on the first two days, added a 73 to go to 8-over and is T-59th. He was tied-47th at the end of the second round.

Steve Stricker chipped in twice over his final five holes to take a one-stroke lead into the final round as he seeks to win the Kaulig Companies Championship for the third time.

The World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els, looking to become the first three-time winner of the 2024 season and Robert Karlsson, seeking his first win on PGA TOUR Champions, each sit one stroke behind Stricker.

Els shot 64 after 70-68 on first two days and Karlsson added 66 to his 70-66 from first two rounds. PTI COR DDV