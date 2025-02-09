Auqib Nabi''s five-for put J&K in top against Kerala

Pune, Feb 9 (PTI) Seamer Auqib Nabi complemented his useful contribution with the bat with an excellent five-wicket haul to put Jammu and Kashmir in the driver's seat against Kerala on the second day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Sunday.

Responding to J&K's first innings total of 280 all out, Kerala were struggling at 200 for nine at stumps, trailing by a good 80 runs with just one wicket in hand.

J&K, who resumed the day on overnight 228 for eight, did well to add another 52 runs to their total thanks to Nabi's useful 30-ball 32 and Umar Nazir Mir's 14 not out.

Four of Nabi's victims were recognised batters in the Kerala top and middle order, making his effort very special. The 28-year-old Nabi ended the day with fine figures of 5/36 from 19 overs, his eighth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The seasoned Jalaj Saxena top-scored for Kerala with a 67-run knock off 78 balls, while Salman Nizar was unbeaten on 49 when the stumps were drawn for the day.

While Saxena struck six fours and three sixes during his stay in the middle, Nizar found the fence eight times in his 75-ball knock.

Down in the batting the order, pacer MD Nidheesh chipped in with 30 off 36 balls before being dismissed by Sahil Lotra.

Nidheesh, who opened the bowling for Kerala, was also the most successful bowler for his side and returned with impressive figures of 6/75 in 27 overs.

Aditya Sarwate, who is also an outstation player like Saxena, picked up 2/34 as J&K were bowled out in 95.1 overs.

As far as the J&K bowling is concerned, there were two wickets apiece for Yudhvir Singh (2/61) and Sahil Lotra (2/9).

What hurt Kerala most was that the side, barring the 94-run stand between Saxena and Nizar, did not have much luck with partnerships.

Brief scores: Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 280 all out in 95.1 overs (Kanhaiya Wadhawan 48, Lone Nasir 44; MD Nidheesh 6/75) Kerala 1st innings: 200/9 in 63 overs (Jalaj Saxena 67, Salman Nizar batting 49; Auqib Nabi 5/36). PTI AH AH UNG