Aurionpro International Grandmaster to begin in Mumbai from June 16

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Over 400 players from 17 countries are expected to compete at Rs 40 lakh Aurionpro International Grandmaster Chess tournament and junior international event to be held simultaneously here from June 16 to 24.

In the Grandmaster section, the top billing has been given to GM Levan Pantsulaia of Georgia. Armenia's GM Petrosyan Manuel is second seed while GM Luka Paichadze, also from Georgia, is the third seed.

The 12-year-old FIDE Master Aansh Nerurkar leads the Indian charge in the junior section, with strong challenges expected from Madhesh Kumar of Pondicherry and Maharashtra’s Avirat Chauhan.

The undeniable star attraction, however, is 12-year-old women International Master Oshini Gunawardhana from Sri Lanka, whose presence adds international flair and excitement to the field.