Aus ODIs: Bumrah, Gill workload to be discussed as Rohit-Kohli set to be back

New Delhi: The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs is a topic of debate but they are set to board the flight to Australia for the three ODIs starting October 19 at Perth even as national selectors will be compelled to a make a few changes in the Indian squad owing either to fitness issues or workload management.

The selectors are likely to sit down on Saturday, the third day of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, to pick the squads. But there is no clarity yet on the squad announcement.

Hardik Pandya (quadriceps injury) and Rishabh Pant (recovering from foot fracture) won't be available and Test skipper Shubman Gill, who has played the Asia Cup and within three days is playing a two-Test series, will also need to take care of his body.

It is only prudent that the selectors might ask him to rest from either ODIs or T20Is or both.

Both Rohit and Kohli have been working hard after a seven-month lay off from international cricket since the Champions Trophy triumph in March.

While Kohli scored a hundred against Pakistan and also top-scored in the semi-final against Australia, Rohit shrugged off his poor form with a match-winning knock against New Zealand in the final.

There is also no reason to remove Rohit from the leadership role as he has hardly had a failure in this format unless he himself wants to concentrate on his batting.

Both have retired from Tests and T20Is and are now only single format players leading to conjectures about their longevity going into the 50-over World Cup scheduled in South Africa in 2027.

But as per BCCI sources, since there are only nine ODIs this season -- three away games against Australia and six home games at the end of the year -- a concrete decision might not be taken in haste.

The priority at the moment rests with the T20 World Cup early next year at home, and gaining the maximum WTC points from the four home Tests in 2025.

A hint about Kohli and Rohit's presence in the squad could be the official promotional teaser that broadcasters Jio Hotstar released for the ODI series with portraits of the two white ball legends.

There could be a few permutations and combinations at play since there will be eight games (including five T20Is) to be played in a space of 19 days. It also includes at least seven internal flights, save Gold Coast to Brisbane.

The last match of the T20I series is on November 8 and India play its first Test against South Africa in Kolkata from November 14.

Bumrah’s workload

In case of Bumrah, he is required in both Tests against World Champions South Africa even if the medical team and the player decide to opt out of the Delhi game against West Indies, which is still unclear. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar though specified that he has made himself available for both the games against West Indies.

However, having played the Asia Cup and now two Tests, a three-week break before another tough Test assignment followed by T20I series in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, the logical conclusion is to give Bumrah a break from both the white ball series Down Under, which includes extensive travelling.

Among the fast bowlers, who look like sure-shot selections are Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh. Akash Deep has bowled well in recent Irani Cup game and there is Khaleel Ahmed who has been a decent performer for India.

Gill's workload

If the Test match at the Ferozshah Kotla lasts the distance -- till October 14, then one should also account for Gill's exhaustion.

Gill is currently the vice-captain of the ODI team as per last squad announcement -- i.e. Champions Trophy. However, with so many international games with little turnaround time, the national selectors would also like to think about Gill's workload and travel.

The Indian team has only one day's gap between the second and third ODI at Adelaide and Sydney which becomes a travel day.

Similarly, between the first and second T20I and fourth and fifth T20I, there is a day's gap.

In case Gill is rested for the ODIs, then choice for Rohit's opening partner will be between two left-handers Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Abhishek had been asked to play two List A games against Australia A for this specific reason. His left-arm spin bowling and current form puts him on even keel with Jaiswal.

Reddy for Hardik

With Pandya unlikely to get fit for the ODIs, Nitish Kumar Reddy looks a likely choice if he doesn't get unfit during the ongoing Test series. The other options is Shivam Dube but his bowling in Australian conditions is untested.

Samson likely to pip Jurel for 2nd keeper's slot

Sanju Samson with a strike-rate of nearly 100 and an average of 55 plus across 14 ODIs might just pip Dhruv Jurel for the second wicketkeeper's slot with KL Rahul set to don the big gloves one more time in the 50-over format.