Aussie all-rounder Stoinis announces shock retirement from ODIs, to be replaced in CT squad

Melbourne, Feb 6 (PTI) Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was named in the country's Champions Trophy squad, on Thursday announced a shock retirement from ODIs to "fully focus on the next chapter" of his career, creating a fresh selection headache for the side that is already dealing with injuries to key players.

The 35-year-old will, however, continue to be available for selection in T20 Internationals.

Australia has time till February 12 to unveil their final squad for the Champions Trophy that will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

His sudden decision to call it quits might be a result of a hamstring injury that he sustained during the ongoing SA20, where he has been playing for Durban Super Giant.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I've had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish," said Stoinis in a media release issued by Cricket Australia.

"This wasn't an easy decision, but I believe it's the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career," he declared without elaborating any further.

"I've got a fantastic relationship with Ron (head coach Andrew McDonald) and I've hugely appreciated his support. I'll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan," he added.

Australia are already facing the prospect of missing captain and pace spearhead Pat Cummins owing to an ankle injury. In addition, experienced all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to a lower back injury, while pacer Josh Hazlewood too has not fully recovered from a side strain.

The team is scheduled to begin its Champions Trophy campaign against old foes England on February 22 at Lahore, followed by matches against South Africa (February 25, Rawalpindi) and Afghanistan (February 28, Lahore).

McDonald lauded Stoinis' contribution to the team's ODI set-up since coming in a decade ago.

"Stoinis has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade. Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He "He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person. He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements." Stoinis, who was named country's ODI cricketer of the year in 2018-19, has played 71 one-dayers and made 1495 runs with a hundred and six fifties. His ODI career began against England in 2015 at Old Trafford and he went to be a part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in both the T20 (2021) and ODI formats (2023).