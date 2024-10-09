Aussie duo Colin Batch, Glenn Turner named coaches of Bengal Tigers men's and women's teams in HIL

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) Australian greats Colin Batch and Glenn Turner were on Wednesday named the head coaches of men's and women's teams of 'Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers', the Kolkata-based franchise of the newly-revived Hockey India League.

A two-time Olympian who won a bronze medal in 1988, Batch was integral to Australia's success during his playing career. After retiring, Batch coached the Australian men's national team to numerous victories, including the 2014 World Cup and Commonwealth Games triumphs.

A London Olympics bronze medallist, Turner was part of Australia's gold medal winning World Cup teams in 2010 and 2014.

The duo will join the side virtually during the HIL auction in New Delhi from October 13-15 before resuming duties during their camp in Rourkela ahead of the tournament.

The duo will be assisted by former India coach Romesh Pathania who has been appointed as the advisor of the franchise.

The announcements were made by the managing director of Shrachi Sports, Rahul Todi, during an event which was also attended by tennis ace Leander Paes.

"I have a close connection with hockey because of my father's history (Dr Vece Paes) in the sport. I used to polish his Olympic medal, which ignited my passion to play for our country," Paes said.

"Through Shrachi, we are looking to develop all the different layers of the pyramid of sport. We are developing infrastructure so that youth can participate in sports.

"We have an athletes programme and a school programme that utilises the same training, using data as a base to nurture young talent through sports science in schools.

The HIL is set to return after a seven-year hiatus from December 28-February 1, featuring eight men's teams and six women's teams.

Paes added, "Whether it's ISL or tennis, the Delhi TNPL team is the Shrachi team. We are growing as a nationwide sporting entity. We also have a racing team.

"Now, we are coming into hockey, which is the national sport and has the potential to unite the whole nation.

"We have more than 29 Olympic medalists in West Bengal. That is why we are focusing on the grassroots level and building a feeder system in schools.

"We want to develop a team that is among the best in the world, along with our Bengal players. This is aimed at empowering our youth with their sporting talent." For the first time, the tournament will include a women's league running simultaneously with the men's competition, with both benefiting from top foreign players' availability.

Player auctions will be held from October 13-15 in New Delhi, allowing franchises to build a 24-member squad.

Matches will take place at two venues in Ranchi and Rourkela. The women's final is scheduled for January 26, and the men's title clash will be held on February 1.

The Bengal Tigers teams will train at the Sports Authority of India astro-turf grounds here from December 10-19 before moving to Rourkela for the last leg of the camp.