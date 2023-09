Mohali: Sent into bat, Australia were all out for 276 against India in the first ODI here on Friday.

David Warner made 52, while Steve Smith contributed 41 and lower down the batting order, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis chipped in with 45.

Pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of Indian bowling, returning with 5/51.

Brief scores: Australia: 276 all out in 50 overs (David Warner 52, Steve Smith 41, Josh Inglis 45; Mohammed Shami 5/51).