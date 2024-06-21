T20 World Cup: Australia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs under DLS method

North Sound (Antigua): Australia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis (DLS) method in their rain-interrupted Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup here.

Opting to field first, Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140 for eight with senior pacer Pat Cummins (3/29) grabbing this tournament's first hat-trick.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up two wickets, while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (41) and Towhid Hridoy (40) were the main contributors for Bangladesh with the bat.

In reply, Australia raced to 100 for two in 11.2 overs with opener David Warner striking an unbeaten 35-ball 53 when rain stopped play.

The DLS par was 72 at this stage, which meant Australia were 28 runs ahead.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 140/8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 41, Towhid Hridoy 40; Pat Cummins 3/29) Australia: 100/2 in 11.2 overs (David Warner 53 not out, Travis Head 31; Rishad Hossain 2/23).