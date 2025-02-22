Australia beat England by 5 wickets in CT

Lahore, Feb 22 (PTI) Australia rode on Josh Inglis' unbeaten century to beat England by five wickets to record the highest successful chase ever in any ICC 50-overs event, during their Champions Trophy match here on Saturday.

Inglis remained not out on 120 off just 86 balls from which he hit eight fours and six sixes as Australia chased down the target of 352 with 15 balls to spare.

Opener Matthew Short and Alex Carey contributed 63 and 69 respectively while Marnus Labuschagne made 47 as Australia reached 356 for 5 in 47.3 overs.

Earlier, a magnificent 165 from opening batter Ben Duckett powered England to 351 for 8.

Duckett's 143-ball commanding innings was studded with 17 fours and three sixes, while Joe Root contributed 68 after England were asked to bat first.

For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets for 66 runs while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with two each.

Brief Scores: England: 351 for 8 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 165, Joe Root 68; Ben Dwarshuis 3/66, Adam Zampa 2/64, Marnus Labuschagne 2/41).

Australia: 356 for 5 in 47.3 overs (Josh Inglis 120 not out, Liam Livingstone 1/47). PTI PDS PDS DDV