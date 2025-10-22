Australia beat England by six wickets in Women''s World Cup

Indore, Oct 22 (PTI) Ashleigh Gardner slammed a record 69-ball century and Annabel Sutherland remained not out on 98 as tournament favourites and defending champions Australia crushed England by six wickets in their Women's World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Gardner's ton is the fastest hundred in the Women's World Cup, beating West Indies' Deandra Dottin's 71-ball effort against Pakistan in 2017.

Sent in, opener Tammy Beaumont top-scored with 78 before Australia fought back to restrict England to 244 for nine.

Australia completed the chase in 40.3 overs, with Sutherland making an unbeaten 98 off 112 balls and Gardner remaining not out on 104 off 73 balls.

Earlier, Beaumont's 105-ball knock was the only significant contribution for England as some of the other batters failed to convert their starts.

Alice Capsey chipped in with 38 off 32 balls.

Besides firing with the bat, Sutherland also picked up three wickets for 60 runs in 10 overs for Australia.

Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals and are seeking to top the standings.

Brief scores: England: 244/9 in 50 overs (Tammy Beaumont 78, Alice Capsey 38; Annabel Sutherland 3/60, Sophie Molineux 2/52, Ashleigh Gardner 2/39).

Australia: 248/4 in 40.3 overs (Annabel Sutherland 98 not out, Ashleigh Gardner 104 not out). PTI AH AH UNG