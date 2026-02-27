Australia beat India by 5 wickets in 2nd WODI, seal series

Hobart, Feb 27 (PTI) Georgia Voll shone with a scintillating hundred as Australia defeated India by five wickets to seal the three-match Women's ODI series here on Friday.

Batting first, India rode on half-centuries from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (54 off 70 balls) and Pratika Rawal (52 off 81 balls) to post 251 for nine.

Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Alana King picked up two wickets apiece for Australia.

In reply, the home team completed the chase in only 36.1 overs with Voll smashing her way to an 82-ball 101 and opener Phoebe Litchfield striking 80 off 62 deliveries.

The third ODI is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

Brief scores: India: 251/9 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Pratika Rawal 52).

Australia: 252/5 in 36.1 overs (Georgia Voll 101, Phoebe Litchfield 80). PTI AH ATK