Australia beat India by eight wickets in first Women's ODI

Mullanpur (Punjab), Sep 14 (PTI) Opener Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney struck excellent half-centuries in a dominant batting display as Australia beat India by eight wickets in the first Women's ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Batting first, India posted a competitive 281 for seven but Australia rode on Litchfield's 80-ball 88 and Mooney's unbeaten 74-ball 77 to complete the task in 44.1 overs on a day when the Indians left a lot to be desired with their ground fielding and catching.

Annabel Sutherland chipped in with an unbeaten 54 in 51 balls.

Earlier, India were well-served by half-centuries from Pratika Rawal (64 off 96 balls), Smriti Mandhana (58 off 63), and Harleen Deol (54 off 57) after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat in her 150th match in this format.

India were off to a great start after the opening duo of Rawal and vice-captain Mandhana added 114 in just under 22 overs.

Effective cameos by the lower-order batters helped India go past 280.

Brief scores: India Women's: 281/7 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 64, Smriti Mandhana 58, Harleen Deol 54; Megan Schutt 2/45).

Australia Women's: 282/2 in 44.1 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 88, Beth Mooney 77 not out, Annabel Sutherland 54 not out).