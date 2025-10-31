Melbourne: Captain Mitchell Marsh led from the front with a blazing 26-ball 46 after Josh Hazlewood's excellent bowling as Australia beat India by four wickets in the second T20 International here on Friday.

Chasing 126, Australia completed the task with 40 balls to spare after the home team opted to bowl first.

Earlier, opener Abhishek Sharma struck a 37-ball 68 amid a top-order batting collapse to lift India to 125 all out.

All-rounder Harshit Rana batted smartly to contribute a 33-ball 35 while adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket with Abhishek after India were reeling at 49 for five in the eighth over.

Senior pacer Josh Hazlewood was the best bowler for Australia, returning excellent figures of 3/13 in four overs after triggering the collapse in the Indian innings.

Brief scores: India: 125 all out in 18.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68, Harshit Rana 35; Josh Hazlewood 3/13).

Australia: 126 for 6 in 13.2 overs (Mitchell Marsh 46; Varun Chakravarthy 2/23, Jasprit Bumrah 2/26).