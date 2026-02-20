Australia beat Oman by 9 wickets to end T20 World Cup on winning note

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Feb 20 (PTI) Already out of Super Eights contention, Australia beat Oman by nine wickets in their inconsequential final group clash of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Captain Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 64 off 33 balls while his opening partner Travis Head made 32 as Australia chased down the modest target of 105 with 62 balls to spare, reaching 108 for one in 9.4 overs.

Earlier, Australia's bowlers underlined their experience with a disciplined display, strangling Oman's batting line-up and dismissing them for a modest 104.

Pace Xavier Bartlett (2/27) and spinner Adam Zampa (4/21) showed their class after captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field.

For Oman, Wasim Ali was the highest scorer with 32 runs.

Brief Scores: Oman: 104 all out in 16.2 overs (Xavier Bartlett 2/27, Adam Zampa 4/21).

Australia: 108 for 1 in 9.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 64 not out; Shakeel Ahmed 1/29). PTI PDS PDS AH AH