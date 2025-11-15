Australia-born Ryan Williams named in India squad for AFC Qualifiers vs Bangladesh

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Australia-born forward Ryan Williams, who recently obtained an Indian passport has been named in the 23-member Indian football squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C match against Bangladesh in Dhaka on November 18.

The Blue Tigers, who had been camping in Bengaluru since November 6, will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

While forward Williams will travel to Bangladesh, his inclusion in the matchday squad is subject to the receipt of a No-Objection Certificate from Football Australia and the subsequent approvals from FIFA and AFC.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil; Assistant Coach: Mahesh Gawali; Goalkeeping Coach: Feroz Sherif; Strength and Conditioning Coach: Chelston Pinto.