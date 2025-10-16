Australia crush Bangladesh by 10 wickets in women's World Cup

Visakhapatnam, Oct 16 (PTI) Captain Alyssa Healy struck a magnificent unbeaten 113 to lead Australia to a crushing 10-wicket win over Bangladesh, virtually sealing his side's semifinal spot in the Women's World Cup here Thursday.

It was Healy's back-to-back hundred in the showpiece, having hit 142 in the previous match against India on October 12 here.

Healy's unbeaten 113 came from just 77 balls while her opening partner made Phoebe Litchfield also remained not out on 84 as Australia chased down the target of 199 with 151 balls to spare.

The defending world champions made 202 for no loss in 24.5 overs to notch their fourth win in five matches. The other match was abandoned.

Earlier, opting to bat, Bangladesh made 198 for nine. Sobhana Mostary remained not out with a fine 66 off 80 balls while Rubya Haider chipped in with 44.

For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland and Alana King took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores.

Bangladesh: 198 for 9 in 50 overs (Sobhana Mostary 66 not out, Rubya Haider 44; Georgia Wareham 2/22, Alana King 2/18).

Australia: 202 for no loss in 24.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 113 not out, Phoebe Litchfield 84 not out).