Australia dismiss Oman for 104 in inconsequential group match of T20 World Cup

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Feb 20 (PTI) Australia's bowlers underlined their experience with a disciplined display, strangling Oman's batting line-up and dismissing them for a modest 104 in their inconsequential final group clash of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Pace Xavier Bartlett (2/27) and spinner Adam Zampa (4/21) showed their class after captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field.

For Oman, Wasim Ali was the highest scorer with 32 runs.

Brief scores: Oman 104 all out in 16.2 overs (Xavier Bartlett 2/27, Adam Zampa 4/21).