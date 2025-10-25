Sports

Australia elect to bat; India bring in Kuldeep, Prasidh for 3rd ODI

Sydney: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final One-day International against India, here on Saturday.

Australia made one change, bringing in Nathan Ellis in place of Xavier Bartlett.

India skipper Shubman Gill brought in wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and and Prasidh Krishna in place of pacer Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Reddy missed the third ODI because of a left quadriceps injury.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis," said the team management in a statement.

India are 0-2 down in the series having lost in Perth and Adelaide.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

