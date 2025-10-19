Australia elect to bowl against India in the first ODI at Perth

Perth: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the first ODI here on Sunday.

For India, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is making his ODI debut at a stadium where he played his debut Test almost a year back.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.