Australia elect to bowl against South Africa in Women's World Cup

Indore, Oct 25 (PTI) Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in their Women’s World Cup match here on Saturday.

The winner will finish on top of the points table and will face India in the semifinals.

Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy continued to warm the benches as she is still recovering from a calf-strain.

Teams: Australia: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. PTI UNG AT AT