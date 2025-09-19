Australia fined for slow over-rate in 2nd WODI against India

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Australian women's cricket team was on Friday fined 10 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second One Day International in Mullanpur (Chandigarh).

Australia suffered a 102-run defeat in the second ODI, their heaviest in terms of runs on Wednesday.

GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as Australia were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"Australia captain Alyssa Healy pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Lauren Agenbag and fourth umpire Gayathri Venugopalan.