Australia have a well-balanced team with great depth in squad, says skipper Healy

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Captain Alyssa Healy believes the perfect mix of youth and experience in her side will help defending champions Australia lay their hands on a record-extending eighth Women's ODI World Cup title.

The upcoming edition of the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on September 30, with Australia once again entering as overwhelming favourites.

"Our group is incredibly well-balanced, with plenty of youth to complement the more experienced players. While for some it will be their first ODI World Cup, they've all had exposure to major tournaments and high-pressure series," Healy wrote in her ICC column.

Australia rounded off their preparations with a thrilling 2-1 series win over India last week, boosting their morale further ahead of the marquee event.

"I think we're in a great spot as a team. We've had some valuable time together as a group across multiple camps over the winter and I think everyone has enjoyed the chance to tailor their preparation through the Australia A series and domestic cricket in England.

"We know we've put in the time both on and off the field, so we come in confident with that body of work behind us and are ready to play some ODI Cricket.

"We're lucky enough to have great depth in our squad. Our bowling depth will be key with the warm conditions we will no doubt face," the two-time World Cup winner said.

The Australians open their campaign against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Indore on October 1 before travelling to Colombo for matches against Sri Lanka (October 4) and Pakistan (October 8).

"As a team we've not played in Sri Lanka since 2016, but plenty of our group have had experience there over the years with various development tours. It'll be nice to get back there and hopefully have some success in our matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan." Personally, the 34-year-old skipper is relishing her return after an injury layoff earlier this year. Since returning to the side, she has featured in three T20s and three ODIs against India A, before leading Australia to the series win over India.

"For me personally, having the opportunity to play that ‘A’ series at home was huge, getting through six games of cricket in a short space of time was a big tick for me after coming back from injury," Healy reflected.

The defending champions are also strengthened by the return of all-rounder Sophie Molineux, who underwent a knee surgery earlier.

"We know we have to play consistently throughout, and every game is important. Our group is looking forward to that challenge and can't wait to get going," Healy signed off.