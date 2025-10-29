Canberra: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Wednesday.

India have gone with two frontline pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy will perform the spin duties.

The Teams: India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.