Australia likely to tour Pakistan for white-ball series early next year

Karachi, Jun 3 (PTI) Cricket Australia has agreed to send its team to Pakistan early next year for a white ball series, its CEO Todd Greenburg has said.

Speaking during an online media interaction, Greenburg said that Cricket Australia was keen to visit Pakistan for more tours and discussions were ongoing between the two boards.

“We are trying to schedule a red-ball and white ball series in our program with Pakistan where the window is available. I think the tour early next year will be a success for both boards,” he said.

Greenburg said based on their experience of visiting Pakistan in 2022 and then for Champions Trophy, they wanted more exchanges where possible.

“We went to Pakistan in 2022 after a long time and it was a good experience for our team hospitality and security wise.” He said that even in the Big Bash, it would be a boost if leading Pakistani players could be available when it is held this year.

"Teams in the Big Bash want more quality overseas players in the competition and if some leading Pakistani players are available I am sure they will be sought after." In 2022, Australia toured Pakistan for a Test and white ball series after nearly 23 years.