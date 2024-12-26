Australia opt to bat against India in Boxing Day Test, Rohit back in top-order

Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the Boxing Day Test here on Thursday.

Advertisment

India replaced top-order Shubman Gill with spin all-rounder Washington Sundar in their playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, handed a Test debut to opener Sam Konstas while pacer Scott Boland came in for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed he will be back in the top order.

Advertisment

Teams: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland. PTI APA BS BS