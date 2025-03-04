Australia opt to bat against India in Champions Trophy semifinal

Dubai: Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy here on Tuesday.

Australia made two changes from their previous match playing XI, bringing in Cooper Connolly for injured Matthews Short and Tanveer Sangha for Spencer Johnson.

India fielded the same playing XI of their previous match.

The Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Australia: Steven Smith (c), Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.